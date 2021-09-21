The Mandalorian's Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff on where they hope Season 3 takes them next

What lies in wait for the heroes and villains of The Mandalorian? Certain cast members of the first live-action Star Wars TV show have a few ideas. Catching up with Variety recently, Giancarlo Esposito voiced his hope that Imperial holdover Moff Gideon will return in the confirmed third season. "Hope" isn't the best word for it, though, because the Breaking Bad alum is like 99.9 percent sure he'll be back for more galactic adventures.

"I have to imagine you would [see him again]. I can't speak for them, but I know I have desire," the actor said. "I think we need to see Moff to continue the story. And to continue the pressure and the edge that someone with the big brain that Moff has thinks about. So, I could almost guarantee it, but there's never a guarantee. But you know...you'll see me, baby. Come on! I mean, the fact that I'm [at the Emmys] and in the position I am to be nominated for Moff Gideon? I just thank Jon Favreau and I thank Dave Filoni and I thank Disney and Kathleen Kennedy for producing. This show, it's taken people by storm because there's so much to love."

Sadly, Esposito did not go home with an Emmy statue for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. In fact, genre content as a whole was entirely shut out from the main ceremony, despite dozens of nominations. The Handmaid's Tale alone set a new awards season record for most nods and no wins.

Credit: Lucasfilm

On the hero side of the spectrum, Katee Sackhoff is just as excited as the rest of us to see how Bo-Katan Kryze moves forward now that Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is the rightful owner of the Darksaber.

"You know, whether or not we actually get to see that is above my pay grade," the actress told ComicBookMovie.com during an interview about Night of the Animated Dead. "What I love about Bo-Katan, talking about animation and voiceover, is that for fans of The Clone Wars and Rebels, they know how capable she is. They know that she made a choice at the end of Season 2 to not take that Darksaber and to not forcibly take it...even though she could have. I think that is the really important thing, and it would be fun to explore."

But as the Season 2 finale taught us, you never quite know what you're gonna get with The Mandalorian. "What they have done so well over there is continue to keep people on their toes, and the way that they do that is very cloak and dagger and keep things very tight to the chest," Sackhoff continued. "So, as I said, that is way above my pay grade. I have no idea!"

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney+

It's unclear when Season 3 will make its debut on Disney+, but it has been confirmed that Mando won't return until after The Book of Boba Fett, which is apparently set to premiere this December. Teased in the Season 2 finale, the Robert Rodriguez-produced spinoff will feature Temuera Morrison as Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand.

"It’s going to blow your mind," Rodriguez teased a few weeks back. "That’s all I can say. I can talk it up all I want, because I know it over-delivers. It way over-delivers. People are going to be so pumped when they see it."

Another Star Wars project coming to a small screen near you — Obi-Wan Kenobi — recently wrapped up its production. This was confirmed to Variety by Ewan McGregor fresh off his Emmy win for Netflix's fashion period drama, Halston.

"We finished shooting our series and it was really, really good fun," the actor revealed. "I really enjoyed working with [director] Deborah Chow and I think it will not disappoint. I think it's gonna be good. I had a really good time making it and worked with some really wonderful and lovely people. And the new technology we employed doing it is cool and it was a different experience than making the original three [prequel] films that I did."

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now available to stream on Disney+. Star Wars: Visions (a collection of anime shorts inspired by the galaxy far, far away) arrives on the platform on Wednesday, Sep. 22.