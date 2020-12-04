The Mandalorian loses (almost) everything, but Star Wars canon gets some huge additions [Jabba the Pod 4.6]

Things got dark in Chapter 16 of The Mandalorian.

Our man Mando lost his ship, and his adopted son was kidnapped. Thankfully, he's made some new friends! Boba Fett is officially back in business, as is the presumed dead Fennec Shand. They're all hot on Moff Gideon's tail, flying free on, you guessed it, Slave I.

Along the way, Boba provides Mando (and audiences) some history about his father, Jango. Some of us have been waiting for these answers for a long time.

Our heroes over on Jabba the Pod are breaking it all down as usual! Join Matt, Caitlin, and Brian as they explore the chain code of this episode and go through the rest of the week in Star Wars news.

There's also an unfortunate announcement at the end of the show, too: There will be two more episodes of this podcast, and then Jabba the Pod will be going on an indefinite hiatus. We want to thank our listeners for everything they've contributed to uplifting positivity in the Star Wars community — thank you for going on this journey with us. This is the way. We have spoken. The Force will be with you, always.

