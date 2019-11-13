Latest Stories

Pedro Pascal reveals The Mandalorian's name and it's nobody you've ever heard of

Jacob Oller
Nov 13, 2019

Now that Star Wars fans have gotten to see the first episode of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, they can start asking the big questions. Questions like “Who is the lead of this series, anyways?” Thankfully, star Pedro Pascal has some answers about the person behind the mask made famous by the father-son / guy-clone-of-guy duo of Jango and Boba Fett. Unfortunately, these answers aren’t satisfying at all.

Doing a TV interview, Pascal gives some standard answers to how he got involved with the role, how showrunner Jon Favreau recruited him, and how jazzed he is to be in the Star Wars universe. But he also drops the name of the mysterious figure known, before now, only as The Mandalorian.

Check it out, about halfway through the interview:

“The Mandalorian, whose name is Dyn Jarren, is your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and westerns,” Pascal said. How nonchalant. The spelling of Jarren’s name is not yet confirmed (it’s Star Wars: Din Jaryn or Dyn Jar’n could all be right) but fans now have something else to speculate over since none of these spellings appear to have existed in the Star Wars extended universe up until this point.

Perhaps more information about the lone gunfighter, roaming the morally gray galaxy, will be revealed in the series’ upcoming second episode when it drops on Nov. 15.

