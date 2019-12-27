The Mandalorian: Wacky troopers, an unmasking, and a buff R2 unit as Twitter reacts to finale

The Mandalorian wrapped up its first season on Disney+ today, and Twitter has some thoughts about the 48-minute episode that crams a ton of content into its rather short runtime.

***WARNING! The following contains major plot spoilers for the Season 1 finale of The Mandalorian!***

Chapter 8: "Redemption" was written by series creator Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and directed by Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jojo Rabbit), the latter of whom also voices the re-programmed IG-11 on the show. In the finale, our heroes — Mando (Pedro Pascal), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) — contend with the nefarious ex-Imperial warlord known as Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Gideon badly wants Baby Yoda, but Mando (real name: Din Djarin) and his allies aren't giving up that easily.

Funnily enough, fans are choosing to go crazy not over the main characters, but over the two wacky speed bike troopers (played by Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally), who open the episode with a bizarrely hilarious sketch comedy routine. For five minutes straight, the troopers say funny things, hit Baby Yoda to keep him quiet, and prove once and for all that stormtroopers in the Star Wars universe have sh** aim with those blasters. It's such a strangely light-hearted way to open the tense season finale, but we loved it dearly and expected nothing less from Waititi.

Oh yeah, the Season 1 closer lets us see what the titular character looks like under his hood and (surprise! surprise!) he looks exactly like Pedro Pascal. We never woulda guessed it. Twitter is going pretty nuts for that, but fans are also loving the R2 (aka Astromech) unit with the arms and legs, as well as the fact that Gideon's got a freakin' Darksaber!

Put down that Beskar and see some of the best social media reactions to Chapter 8 (fair warning the language is a bit salty)...

To say that we're ready for Season 2 (now in production) is the biggest understatement in the galaxy.