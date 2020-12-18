Star Wars: The helmet comes off as Twitter reacts to shocking Season 2 finale for The Mandalorian

While less than an hour long, the Season 2 finale for The Mandalorian was able to cram a ton of content into its 46-minue runtime. For instance, the tail end of the episode found the time to bring in a legacy Star Wars character and set up a brand-new spinoff show for Boba Fett (coming to Disney+ next December).

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian on Disney+, which is out today!

After Grogu, aka Baby Yoda, was kidnapped by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito) two weeks ago, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) attempts to rescue the kid with a small army of Fett (Temuera Morrison), Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and Koska Reeves (Sasha Banks). Mando defeats Gideon and is reunited with Grogu, but he and his team are nearly taken out by the Dark Troopers. Luckily, help comes just in the nick of time when Luke Skywalker (a digital recreation of young Mark Hamill) arrives to take the kid under his wing and train him as a Jedi. A rather poignant development when we know that Kylo Ren's betrayal is on the horizon.

Naturally, fans are freaking out over Luke's entrance, which some viewers are comparing to Darth Vader's infamous hallway massacre in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Of course, Luke's showing up also meant we got a cameo from a merrily beeping R2-D2. The joy of getting to see such a beloved faces from the original trilogy was balanced out with a tinge of sadness as Mando and Grogu say their final goodbyes. To underscore just how much this child has changed his life, Djarin removes his helmet, showing a blatant disregard for the rules of the Mandalorian fanatics. Maybe Bo-Katan's request to retake Mandalore isn't sounding so bad after all, especially now that he's got the Darksaber. That could end up being the main plot for Season 3.

And even after all that epicness, Jon Favreau gave us one last goodie in the form of a post-credits sequence where Boba Fett takes over Jabba's palace on Tatooine, effectively setting up The Book of Boba Fett. It's only fair since he was eaten by the Sarlacc on Jabba's watch. Fett is owed some serious hazard pay.

The Season 2 finale really has it all, and here's how Twitter reacted...