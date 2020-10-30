Baby Yoda melts hearts (and Twitter) as The Mandalorian blasts off for Season 2

If anything can bring people together at this stage of 2020, wouldn’t it make sense that it’d be Baby Yoda? As The Mandalorian makes its hugely-buzzed return to Disney+ today for its Season 2 debut, fans who’ve already caught the premiere episode are finding common ground on social media, welcoming back with open arms the little green one who possesses the power to cast a heart-melting Force field over pretty much everyone — even a stoic bounty hunter like Din Djarin.

We’ll try to keep spoilers to a minimum (we get into the nitty gritty of the episode in our podcast below) as we catch the early reactions, but if you want to head into the new season with totally fresh eyes, it’s probably best to steer clear of everything until you’ve gotten caught up with “The Marshal,” The Mandalorian’s first Season 2 episode. Baby Yoda may be the unofficial mascot that’s uniting fans in celebration of the Jon Favreau-created series’ return, but it’s not the only episode 1 surprise that has Star Wars lovers talking.

**SPOILER WARNING: Light spoilers lie ahead for “The Marshal,” the first episode of The Madalorian’s new season. Turn the Razor Crest around and make for hyperspace if you haven’t had a chance to watch!**

As you can tell from the tweets, The Child is definitely feeling the love. But the new season is also coming in hot with some pretty awesome Star Wars Easter eggs and deep lore dives that fans are giving a big social media shout-out to. Overall, the generally positive response to the premiere episode suggests the series hasn’t lost a step since Moff Gideon showed up to raise the bounty-hunting stakes at the end of Season 1.

As with the first season, Disney+ is planning to drop new episodes of The Mandalorian each week, wrapping the eight-episode second season on Dec. 18 — right around the time that Marvel’s WandaVision is set to make its debut. Along with “The Marshal,” all of Season 1 is streaming now at Disney+, with new Season 2 episodes of The Mandalorian arriving each Friday until the Dec. 18 finale.