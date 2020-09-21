The Madalorian's Giancarlo Esposito teases 'huge' universe to be fleshed out in Seasons 3 & 4

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda the Child will be returning for a second season on Disney+ soon enough, but according to series star Giancarlo Esposito ("Moff Gideon"), fans of the pint-sized Force user may have at least two more seasons with him beyond that to look forward to.

"We’re living in a universe that is huge and [that has] so much to explore. So I think this show is going to start to lay the groundwork for the depth and breadth that’s going to come in Season 3 and Season 4, where you’re really gonna start to get answers," Esposito said during a pre-Emmy interview with People yesterday.

While Season 3 of the now Emmy Award-winning Star Wars series was already confirmed earlier this year, this is the first time anyone connected with the show has mentioned it returning for a fourth season following that. And while it's not an official confirmation, given the fact that it's one of Disney+'s flagship shows (not to mention the global popularity of the Child himself) it's hard to imagine The Mandalorian stopping at Season 3. (SYFY WIRE has reached out to Disney for confirmation.)

But we're getting ahead of ourselves. Season 1 of The Mandalorian ended with the titular bounty hunter rescuing his young charge, and setting off on a quest to reunite him with his people. But while the "Clan of Two" blasted off into space, the series' latest villain, Moff Gideon, emerged from the wreckage of his spaceship wielding the Darksaber.

"The next season of The Mandalorian is going to be very interesting because you’re going to start to find out the power of The Child, [and] what The Child really means," Esposito said of Season 2. "You will also start to uncover the origins of the Darksaber that Moff Gideon has and how that plays into previous Star Wars history connected to The Clone Wars and other shows. And you’ll start to get a real dramatic sense of the territory."

Presumably those other shows include Star Wars: Rebels, which offered the first appearance of the Darksaber, an ancient weapon forged, rather fittingly, by Tarre Viszla, the first Mandalorian member of the Jedi order. However, it was since stolen by Mandalorian leaders, where it was used as a weapon to keep order within the factions — before eventually falling into the hands of a Sabine Wren, another Mandalorian warrior, who then used the Darksaber against the Emperor in an attempt to free her home world of Mandalore.

While it is still unclear how the weapon eventually landed in Moff Gideon's hands, its presence leaves plenty of room for familiar faces to pop up in later seasons, especially with Clone Wars' Ahsoka Tano (played by Sin City's Rosario Dawson) already set to make an appearance next season.

It also opens up more questions about the Child and his ability to wield the force, something Din Djarin (aka The Mandalorian) and various other characters weren't too familiar with, as Season 1 unfolded. Though this might also tie back to why Moff Gideon is so intent on finding the young "package," though it hasn't been too clear if he himself is also a force user.

The Mandalorian was created by Jon Favreau (Iron Man). It stars Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones), Carl Weathers (Rocky), Gina Carano (Deadpool), Giancarlo Esposito (Breaking Bad), and Bill Burr (Breaking Bad), as well as new addition Michael Biehn (Terminator).

The Mandalorian will return for Season 2 Oct. 30 on Disney+.