The Mandalorian seen skateboarding through Los Angeles (with Baby Yoda in tow) 

While Mando takes some time off now that the second season of The Mandalorian has aired, many Los Angelenos have spotted the bounty hunter with a heart of Beskar speeding through the streets of L.A. with Baby Yoda, aka Grogu, in tow. We’re guessing that even though he’s given the child to his new Jedi guardian, Mando still has visitation rights.

Per a report from NBC Los Angeles (via Entertainment Weekly), the skateboarder dressed in full Mandalorian armor is Toluca Lake resident Tim Brehmer, a standup comedian who just wants to make people laugh while the comedy clubs are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"This whole thing got started because I'm a big box of stupid and I love making people laugh, and when quarantine hit, they were talking about 2022, that we wouldn't be able to perform again," Brehmer told the news outlet. "And a friend of mine was like, 'dude, the world is your stage, go act on it!'"

Added the skateboarding Mandalorian (or Mando the Manchild, as he sometimes refers to himself via social media): “As long as they're smiling as I zoom by, that's all I care about and that's the only medicine I really need.”

So, the comic-turned-cosplayer has been skating through Los Angeles neighborhoods for the past few months, brightening people’s days. Some onlookers have posted a few social media posts capturing Brehmer in his full Mandalorian armor, along with his tiny charge. Check out the videos below, including one from Brehmer’s own Instagram and Twitter feeds.

And it looks as though he's even got some foundlings...

Hey, he may be running red lights (and yes, the cops have stopped him for that), but at least he’s wearing a mask. This is the way.