Important Toy News: New Mandalorian merch leads Star Wars' Black Friday

This week specifically, we are celebrating... no, not Thanksgiving, you sentimental mush. It's BLACK FRIDAY! Which means toys, toys, and more collectible toy goodness. And much like the last two weeks, our senses are being overblown with new and amazing Star Wars toys and monster-sized Black Friday specials. Buy everything below, then click over to our massive, continuously updated Star Wars Black Friday guide!

While we still don’t have any official Baby Yoda toys worming through the pipeline (those toys you saw online were Etsy crafts), we are still getting two new awesome pieces from The Mandalorian. And wouldn’t you know, the first is a…Best Buy exclusive?! What a fun treat!

This Mandalorian is fully loaded to take on his foes in the galactic outer reaches. Presenting, the Star Wars Black Series Heavy Infantry Mandalorian action figure! He is currently available for pre-order for $29.99. There are reports that he is already popping up in certain stores, but the Best Buy website states that fans will have this toy by December 18th.

Sideshow Collectibles, the makers and distributors of premium and "holy crap, I'll never be able to afford that" figures and statues, are knocking hundreds of dollars off some of their incredible pieces. While you can check out a complete list of their items on Black Friday sale right here, we're focusing on some Star Wars sale items that are larger than life (or at least as big).

All available for $500 off the MSRP, Sideshow is showing off its life-sized R2D2 statue (still $7450, oof), life-sized Han Solo in carbonite (now "just" $7499, more oof), and a C3PO that's just over 3 feet tall (a mere $2500).

Loyal readers of Important Toy News, do you remember last week when we revealed the Hot Toys Rey 1/6 scale figure that looked a little bit like Natalie Portman in the face? Well, now Kylo Ren is getting the Rise of Skywalker Hot Toys treatment!

And nope, this piece doesn’t look like anyone else but Adam Driver. Not even Keanu — it’s all Kylo here. Clocking in at nearly 13 inches, this figure costs $251 dollars, can be ordered today directly from Sideshow Collectibles, and comes with every effing accessory in the room. Seriously, you name it, it’s here — LED battery operated helmet, seven pieces of gloved hands, tunics, hooded capes, coats… I could go on forever baby. But in all seriousness, this figure is just beautiful. And hey, maybe you can cut to the chase and just pose him with his shirt off, too!

Looking to spend too much money, but not too much money on a Star Wars statue? Check out this Rey statue from Japanese toymaker Kotobukiya. The company has made a really lovely (and super-stylized) version of Rey from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker as part of its Artist Series statue line. The price point on this piece is a little high, clocking in at $154.99. However, she does stand 10 inches tall, which is a good sturdy piece. Then again, while the sculpting is honestly breathtaking — I adore all the ways the fabric drapes, folds, and falls —but on the flip side, it's made from plastic, which is not optimal.

It’s probably one of those pieces I need to see in person in order to form an educated opinion, but if nothing else, it looks cool! Kotobukiya Rey will ship May 2020 and can be preordered today.

And last on our list of Star Wars toys comes a super-fun and exciting Mandalorian Battle Set from LEGO! The Star Wars: The Mandalorian Battle Pack (75267) comes with four Mandalorians and the recommended retail price for the Battle Pack is $22.50.

Mandalorian fans and LEGO customers should be able to locate this set on store shelves, online, and in the official LEGO store. No other information is available for it at this time, but the four costumed Mandalorians are so freakin’ perfect looking. Keep your eyes out for this set dropping at retail or in the LEGO store (digital or brick and mortar). And if you're still craving deals from LEGO, check out their website for official Black Friday deals, dropping tonight! You can save 30% off LEGO sets, or you can check out Amazon for Black Friday and Holiday priced LEGO deals!

From one kind of hero story to the next, Mezco Toyz revealed its next addition to the always impressive One:12 Collective in collaboration with Previews World. Behold the Batman Supreme Knight action figure, both stylized and unique. According to the Previews Worlds website, “The Supreme Knight depicts an older Bruce Wayne who has learned his way and honed his skills. Supreme Knight's Bat Suit provides additional armored protection enhancements to compensate for the wear and tear that his years of crime-fighting have taken on him.” The figure costs $85, will ship in May 2020, and is available for preorder today.

And if you want more superhero toy action, be sure to check out SYFY WIRE’s official Black Friday guide for all things Marvel and Avengers!

Can't get enough superheroes for super prices? Then go over to Icon Heroes and see what items are on Black Friday special right now! Icon Heroes is offering $50 or more off some of its DC statues, toys, and stocking stuffers. Included in this line up are some Harry Potter pieces as well, so be sure to take a spin through their goods and give the gift of classy pop culture statues. My favorite sale item from Icon Heroes might be the Wonder Woman sword letter opener. Pretty sure I need to swoop in on that.

In more Black Friday toy news, our friends over at BigBadToyStore are holding a sale of their own! You can get 20-50% off tons of amazing collectibles and action figures, including the above tasty treat: a Masters of the Universe Skeletor action figure from Super7! Check out everything on Black Friday special, and make sure you bulk up that toy shelf with lots of exquisite delights.

We’ve hit the end, my toy collecting friends, but we couldn’t wrap up the week without popping in to see what our friends over at NECA toys were up to. And this week, they are announcing Toony Terrors Wave 3. I love this toy line, and Wave 3 of the adorably creepy line will bring more stylized horror icons into the mix!

Standing approximately 6 inches tall, the action figure assortment includes Ash (Evil Dead 2) with shotgun accessory, The Nun (The Conjuring Universe) with painting accessory, and Count Orlok (Nosferatu) with rat accessory. Wave One included Freddy, Jason, Pennywise 1990, and Pennywise 2017. Wave Two featured Leatherface, Pinhead, Michael Myers, and a Chucky/Tiffany two-pack (totally bought that one).

You can order all of the Wave Three figures for $38.99 right now from BigBadToyStore. They will ship March 2020. If you want some radical horror toys, gadgets, and apparel on the cheap, you can check out SYFY Wire’s bodacious Black Friday shopping guide for all things horror!