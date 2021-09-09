'The Matrix Resurrections' trailer sends Twitter down a rabbit hole of fan theories

One pill keeps you in and one pill pulls you out, but the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections stimulates the part of your brain devoted to concocting all sorts of wild fan theories. The first collection of footage for the fourth installment in the iconic franchise raised a lot more questions than it answered.

Why doesn't Neo remember who he is? Who is this new Morpheus character? What happened to the truce between machines and humans? Why wasn't Keanu Reeves asked to cut his John Wick hair or beard?

The various solutions to our confusion are out there somewhere, just waiting to be decoded from the endless string of ones and zeroes that make up the Matrix. As expected, fans on Twitter wasted no time in making their thoughts known via initial impressions and early guesses about what audiences might see in the film (out this December).

One of the most predominant theories at the moment suggests that the character played by Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an adult version of the young girl, Sati (Tanveer K. Atwal), who was last seen in The Matrix Revolutions. Others are holding out hope for a Laurence Fishburne appearance, though a new iteration of Morpheus (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) could actually stem from the fact that the original character died in a video game released over 15 years ago.

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley loved the trailer so much, that he joked about renaming his son. At least we hope it's a joke.

Directed and co-written by Lana Wachowski — one half of the directing duo behind the original trilogy — The Matrix Resurrections will upload itself into theaters and onto HBO Max Wednesday, Dec. 22.