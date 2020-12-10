The Midnight Sky: George Clooney wants 'no surprises' as astronauts return to a ruined Earth in final Netflix trailer

Director George Clooney heavily leans into his Gravity roots with the latest trailer for The Midnight Sky, a buzzy sci-fi original film which premieres on Netflix on Dec. 23 after a limited run in theaters.

Based on the novel Good Morning, Midnight by Lily Brooks-Dalton, the film stars Clooney as Augustine Lofthouse, a scientist based in the Arctic. When a ship of astronauts (returning from a mission to find a new home for humanity) nears Earth, Augustine rushes to warn them about the conditions on the planet, which has been ravaged by a mysterious catastrophe. The ship — dubbed "Ethan" — is crewed by Commander Tom Adewole (David Oyelowo) Sully Rembshire (Felicity Jones), Maya Peters (Tiffany Boone), Sanchez (Demián Bichir), and Mitchell (Kyle Chandler).

The trailer makes excellent use of Radiohead's "No Surprises," a song that reflects Augustine's mission to ensure that the Ethan isn't caught off guard. Watch below:

Video of The Midnight Sky | Final Trailer | George Clooney | Netflix

"The thing I loved about it, and the thing that I responded to, was the relationship between the characters," Clooney admitted to Empire Magazine. "To me, that was the reason to do it. The genre was less my focus than the interaction between the characters."

The review embargo for the movie lifted yesterday and while critics were appreciative of Clooney's ambition, some ultimately found the project to be a bit derivative and morose. Nevertheless, the film currently holds a fresh 61 percent on Rotten Tomatoes with the general consensus being: "The Midnight Sky lacks the dramatic heft to match its narrative scale, but its flaws are often balanced by thoughtful themes and a poignant performance from director-star George Clooney."

Adapted by The Revenant's Mark L. Smith, The Midnight Sky will kick off a limited theatrical run tomorrow (Friday, Dec. 11) before hitting Netflix on Wednesday, Dec. 23.