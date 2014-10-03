Latest Stories

Tag: TV
Tag: Movies
Tag: TV
Tag: Games
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Milano_Flight-680x342.jpg

The Milano, Dark Aster + 19 more rare and regal Guardians of the Galaxy starship concept pics

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
Oct 3, 2014

One of the many admirable aspects of last summer's gargantuan outer-space spectacle, Guardians of the Galaxy, was its magnificent attention to design and detail. The darting spacecraft and futuristic fighters shooting through the stars and inhabiting its worlds were fierce and flashy, with creative nods to golden-age sci-fi magazines and colorful space-opera cinema of the '70s.

Check out this mouth-watering gallery of stunning spaceship concept images, form-study illustrations and key frame art by AtomHawk Design, showcasing their soaring ideas for the Milano, Dark Aster, Kree Necrocraft, Yondu's fighter and such notable Guardians destinations as the Kyln, Knowhere and the Collector's Room.  AtomHawk's crew of artists spent over a year collaborating with Marvel's team to create much of the finished film's signature visuals, especially seen in the Milano, Kyln Prison and the crazy, celestial head space station, Knowhere.

Cruise through this impressive collection of vivid concept art and tell us which spacecraft you'd bravely bolt into battle with!

(Via Concept Art World)

Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Milano_Flight.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Necrocraft_01.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Kyln_Int_01.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Knowhere_011.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Kyln_Cells.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_QuillsShip_03.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_KeyFrame_02.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Dark_Aster_04.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_YonduFighter_CombinedView.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Necrocraft_03.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_CollecterRoom_SetExtension1.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Dark_Aster_01.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Craft01.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Kiln_Ext_01.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Knowhere01.jpg
GOTG_QuillsShip_04.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_IntBootOfExitar.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_IntNovaCorp_HologramTable.jpg
Guardians_of_the_Galaxy_Concept_Art_Atomhawk_Keyframe_01.jpg
GOTG_PodGarage_01.jpg
GOTG_QuillsShip_01.jpg
Tag: Marvel
Tag: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tag: Art

