Let's get miserable: It's Pop-Tarts vs breastfeeding in The Misery Index preview

The Good Place star Jameela Jamil spotlights some very bad news on TBS' upcoming The Misery Index, a game show that weighs the relative misfortunes of two cringe-worthy scenarios.

"Welcome to The Misery Index, where you can make a fortune from other people's misfortune," says Jamil while introducing the show, as you can see in the new trailer and sneak peek below.

Watch the shenanigans for yourself:

Video of The Misery Index: Official Sneak Peek | TBS

Contestants are each teamed with two members of the Impractical Jokers crew — Brian "Q" Quinn, James "Murr" Murray, Sal Vulcano, and Joe Gatto, Jr. While the cast keeps things lively and may offer their own views on each scenario, in the end players have to make their own — awkward, perhaps revealing — decisions.

In the new sneak peek above, Jamil asks the two teams which "questionable act of parenting" the show's team of psychologists evaluated to be worse, exiling a teenager to live in the woods for eating a Pop-Tart without permission or a mother who breastfed her daughter until age nine. The results are... surprisingly close, even though, as Vulcano puts it: "The kid got a Pop-Tart, he's all right."

The Misery Index debuts Oct. 22 at 10 p.m. ET. on TBS.