Netflix takes on killer Furbies in new trailer for Lord & Miller's 'The Mitchells vs. The Machines'

Start your Wednesday on the right foot with a giant, evil Furby declaring: "Let the dark harvest begin!!!" You can only get that kind of unique entertainment from the official trailer for The Mitchells vs. The Machines — an animated comedy that pits a dysfunctional suburban family against a murderous robot uprising (for once, technology isn't the one malfunctioning).

Executive produced by Lego Movie and Into the Spider-Verse alums Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the Sony feature (heading to Netflix late next month after ditching plans for a theatrical rollout) was written and directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. Both filmmakers are known for their work on Disney's Gravity Falls.

Danny McBride, Abbi Jacobson, Maya Rudolph, and Rianda voice the titular Mitchells: Rick, Katie, Linda, and Aaron. Eric Andre voices Mark Bowman, head of PAL Labs, whose technological creations start to go haywire. The leader of the digital revolution is PAL (Olivia Colman), a disgruntled A.I. modeled after 2001's HAL 9000. Blake Griffin and Doug the Pug (yes, he is a real-life canine) round out the rest of the cast.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences” Lord and Miller said in a statement. “We’re really proud of the film we all made together, plus we understand our subscription fees are waived in perpetuity as part of the deal? We’re not lawyers but it does sound right to us.”

"This is a very personal movie about my very weird family. I’m so grateful to all the incredible artists that poured their love and passion into this project to make it a reality, and to everyone at Sony who believed in us and were on board to make a different kind of animated movie," Rianda said. "I'm so thrilled that everyone at Netflix has been totally in sync with us creatively and are just as excited about the movie as we are! Not only because it's an original story with a creative visual style that we're extremely proud of, but also so I can prove to my friends that this five-year journey wasn't an elaborate delusion on my part."

"We want Netflix to be the place where families can come and enjoy stories together," added Melissa Cobb, Vice President of Original Animation, Netflix. "And while we know no two families are the same, we think The Mitchells will immediately endear themselves to yours. It's an honor to work with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Mike Rianda to bring this incredibly special film to members around the world."

Kurt Albrecht, Will Allegra, and Louis Koo Tin Lok serve as producers alongside Lord and Miller.

Previously titled Connected,The Mitchells vs. The Machines uploads itself onto Netflix Friday, April 30.