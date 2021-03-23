The Mitchells vs. The Machines: Chrissy Teigen, John legend, Conan O’Brian & more join robot uprising

The robot rebellion is almost upon us. Producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller — the duo behind the Spiderman: Into the Spiderverse and The Lego Movie — are set to have their next animated project, The Mitchells vs. The Machines, come out on Netflix on April 30.

The original animated comedy, which Netflix acquired earlier this year from Sony Pictures Animation, is co-written and co-directed by Mike Rianda and Jeff Rowe. It follows the Mitchell family, who (like all of us, let’s be honest) struggle with their addiction to their electronic devices and (less like us...for now) also have to deal with a robot uprising.

In addition to announcing the official release date of the film, Netflix also revealed a star-studded slew of new cast members.

The newcomers — Fred Armisen, Beck Bennett, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Charlyne Yi, Conan O'Brien, Sasheer Zamata, Elle Mills, Jay Pharoah, Alex Hirsch, and Griffin McElroy — join previously announced cast members Abbi Jacobson, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Eric André, and Olivia Coleman.

We don’t know what roles the newly announced cast will play, but we do know that Jacobson will be playing “creative outsider” Katie Mitchell and McBride will be playing the Mitchell patriarch, Rick.

“We are overwhelmed by the enthusiasm Netflix has expressed for this movie with this acquisition and grateful to everyone at Sony for making a great picture with us and finding a big way to bring it to audiences,” Lord and Miller said in a statement earlier this year.

We can all catch the robot uprising ourselves on Netflix starting April 30.