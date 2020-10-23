The Monster Squad meets a new generation in exclusive clip from 'Woflman's Got Nards' documentary

Every Halloween season, The Monster Squad gains new fans. The horror-comedy was a box office disappointment and earned mixed reviews when it was first released in 1987, but this story of a group of monster movie-obsessed kids battling Dracula and his minions over a magical amulet has become the very definition of a cult classic in the years since its release. More than 30 years later, The Monster Squad keeps gaining fans in large part because the fans who already love the movie just won't stop sharing the good word with their friends.

In celebration of that fanbase and its constant, decades-long growth, this Halloween season The Monster Squad star Andre Gower is releasing his documentary Wolfman's Got Nards, named for the film's most famous line and featuring some of its most famous fans. Through interviews with the people who made it, the people who love it, and the people who've come to study it as a cultural landmark over the years, Gower and company celebrate the legacy of The Monster Squad, and explore why it continues to build its audience after so many years. Today, SYFY WIRE is pleased to reveal an exclusive clip from the film that digs deep into that very phenomenon.

Video of Exclusive Wolfman&#039;s Got Nards Clip: The Monster Squad Meets A New Generation | SYFY WIRE

In the clip above, Gower and co-star Ryan Lambert visit the class of cinema studies professor Mike Dillon at California State University, Fullerton, to discuss the film with a group of students who are, in most cases, learning about The Monster Squad for the very first time. Through their discussion, Dillon explores why the film still holds up despite various plot points and jokes that are problematic to 21st century sensibilities, and even discusses with Gower how The Monster Squad might look if someone were to make it today.

Featuring interviews with The Monster Squad co-writer Shane Black, co-writer and director Fred Dekker, stars Ryan Lambert and Ashley Bank, and fans including Heather Langenkamp, Seth Green, Adam F. Goldberg, Joe Lynch, and many more, Wolfman's Got Nards debuts on-demand October 27. Pick it up and pair it with the film that inspired it for a nice Halloween double feature.