WIRE Buzz: New Spielberg alien drama; DC Super Hero Girls graphic novel; and more

Today’s WIRE Buzz is full of robots, superheroes, and fairies — so nothing out of the ordinary for fans after a heaping helping of genre news. With two new movies and a graphic novel on the horizon, fans should have plenty to look forward to. Let’s dive in.

First up, a new sci-fi film is coming from sci-fi legend Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners. According to Variety, the company has acquired the rights for Carole Stivers’ novel The Mother Code, which is about a war-torn future where scientists endeavor to save humanity by giving up unborn children to mothering robots. A boy grows up with this AI mom, then must stop the government when they decide to shut down the program — and all the robots.

Spielberg’s robotic interests usually involve their familial implications (see A.I. Artificial Intelligence) so the new film — which will have a script from Nightflyers writer Amy Louise Johnson — should fit right into the Amblin ouvre. No word on if a director is attached yet, since the project is still in early development.

Next, some tried and true childhood folklore is getting a reimagined film thanks to a new adaptation of an inventive children’s book. According to Deadline, the Tooth Fairy will get a new movie...but with a twist. And not a Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson twist, either. Gabrielle Union’s I’ll Have Another Productions and 5 More Minutes Productions bought the rights to the self-published smash Tallulah the Tooth Fairy CEO, from author Dr. Tamara Pizzoli.

The story sees Tallulah as a businesswoman — a tooth-based entrepreneur, if you will — and tackles racism and sexism underneath its fairy tale surface. Yamara Taylor (Black-ish, The Boondocks) will write the live-action, family-oriented adaptation.

“Yamara was the perfect choice for us when choosing a writer to bring Tallulah and her story to life,” said producer John Sacchi. “She is a working mom herself who strives to tell authentic stories that her daughter can relate to. Her interpretation of Tallulah and the world she lives and works in was so grounded and real yet had all of the fun and fantastical elements you need when telling a story about a fictional character, in this case the Tooth Fairy.”

Finally, the superheroic girl power continues following in Wonder Woman’s footsteps as DC is following up on its hit film (and its soon-coming sequel) as well as the Cartoon Network series DC Super Hero Girls with a new graphic novel. According to a release, DC Super Hero Girls: At Metropolis High — which features teen versions of Batgirl, Wonder Woman, Supergirl, Green Lantern, Bumblebee, and Zatanna — will be coming from DC Zoom this fall.

The book, from writer Amy Wolfram (a new writer for the series who has worked both on the show and both Teen Titans cartoons) and artist Yancey Labat (who brings previous experience with the book with him), will exist inside the continuity of the show — a first for the series.

“I’m very excited to be working on DC Super Hero Girls,” Wolfram said. “Not only do we get to see these iconic superheroes in action as they protect Metropolis, we also get to peek behind the masks and capes to see their secret identities as they deal with an even greater challenge — being a teenager in high school!”

DC Super Hero Girls: At Metropolis High comes out in comic book stores on Oct. 9, hitting a wider release on Oct. 15.