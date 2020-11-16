SYFY breaks out the puppets for new film-centric comedy series ‘The Movie Show’

We've never felt so alive! The strings are off with SYFY's The Movie Show. Hosted by a pair of wacky puppets (you heard that right), the brand-new comedy series is modeled after the movie-review shows you'd find on any public access station. Think Sesame Street by way of Siskel & Ebert.

In a world currently without major film releases, Deb and Wade (voiced by Adam Dubowsky and Alex Stone) will take a look back at some of the biggest genre blockbusters in history. From their studio in Modesto, California — the birthplace of Star Wars' George Lucas — they'll offer up the hottest takes on cinematic classics such as Back to the Future, Jumanji, and Apollo 13, as well as upcoming studio tentpoles like Wonder Woman 1984, Dune, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3. In addition, expect some A-list celebrity guests, including Jaws' Bruce the Shark, Stephen King's laptop, the T. rex from Jurassic Park, Splinter from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and more.

Watch the first trailer below:

Video of The Movie Show | Sneak Peek | on SYFY

And now, for some important biographical info on our hosts.

Wade is The Movie Show's resident cinema expert and according to his mother, he's also its resident "handsome little man." When it comes to big, expensive movies, he enjoys explosions, fast cars, and CGI monsters that destroy major metropolitan areas. In terms of career prospects, he's an aspiring writer/director/producer/future guy that gets those free movie screeners. His list of influences includes his friend Brian from TikTok, and whoever directed those GEICO caveman commercials.

Deb, on the other hand, has an encyclopedic repertoire of nerd-based knowledge. Also a film critic for the Modesto Bird, she's not afraid to share her strong opinions on movies and comic book. You can ask Deb pretty much anything about pop culture, but whatever you do, don't ask for her to take her Jurassic Park action figures out of their boxes as it will severely compromise their $44 value.

The series is produced by Line by Line Media with Dubowsky, Stone, Bob Unger, and Sam Sarkoob serving as executive producers.

Credit: SYFY

The Movie Show will preview two episodes over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend — on Friday, Nov. 27, and Sunday, Nov. 29, at 11:35 p.m. EST. The 12-episode series will officially launch in its regular time slot on Thursday, Dec. 3, at 11 p.m.