The Muppets return for one spooky night in full trailer for 'Muppets Haunted Mansion' Disney+ special

It's time to start the music, it's time to dim the lights. This October, the Muppets are back with a new Halloween special, all centered on one of the scariest places on Earth. As revealed in a teaser released earlier this year, Muppets Haunted Mansion is coming to Disney+ just in time for all your spooky streaming needs. Now, the full trailer has arrived to show you exactly what your favorite Muppets look like when they're in full Halloween mode.

The setup for Muppets Haunted Mansion is quite simple: The Great Gonzo and his pal Pepe the King Prawn must take on the greatest challenge of their lives, which is saying something considering Gonzo's reputation as a daredevil. The challenge? Spend one night in a legendary haunted mansion, and try to make it out alive. Check out what happens when Gonzo and Pepe accept the challenge in the trailer below.

Video of Muppets Haunted Mansion | Official Trailer | Disney+

But as the first look reveals, this isn't just any Haunted Mansion. It's the Disney Haunted Mansion, complete with stretching ceilings, a haunted banquet room, a madam in a crystal ball (played by none other than Miss Piggy), and all the other trappings that make the legendary attraction so spooky. Plus, because these are the Muppets we're talking about, we also get things like Haunted Stand-Up Comedy from Fozzie Bear himself.

And of course, what Muppets special would be complete without a haunted host of ghoulish guest stars? Muppets Haunted Mansion will feature all your favorite Muppets, of course, but you'll also see the likes of Danny Trejo, Will Arnett, Darren Criss, Sasheer Zamata, Taraji P. Henson, Chriss Metz, Alfonso Ribiero, Yvette Nicole Brown, the late, legendary Ed Asner, and more.

Plus, it's just nice to see the Muppets back in full-on festive special mode, particularly since fans have been able to binge The Muppet Show on Disney+ for the last few months. For a while it seemed we were getting a brand-new, full-on Muppets streaming series from the platform, executive produced by none other than Disney star Josh Gad, but the company axed that plan (for a show ironically titled Muppets Live Another Day) back in 2019. Since then, it's been a little hard to pin down exactly when the beloved Jim Henson creations would be able to make another major project.

Now we know, and it's great to see them all costumed up and ready to bring some joy to the Halloween season. With any luck, more specials and even series will follow.

Muppets Haunted Mansion arrives October 8 on Disney+, so the only question now is how many times you'll manage to watch it before Halloween.