Magik's room is...well, magic in exclusive deleted scene from 'The New Mutants' home release

Didn't catch The New Mutants in theaters? Not to worry, Marvel fans! The final X-Men film of the 20th Century Fox era is hitting home video next month and it comes with a slew of bonus features, like a collection of deleted scenes. SYFY WIRE is proud to exclusively present one of the unused sequences, which finds Dani Moonstar/Mirage (Blu Hunt) and Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane (Maisie Williams) snooping around the room of Illyana Rasputin/Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Their little excursion into Rasputin's safe space prompts some strange happenings, which isn't too surprising. After all, Magik is...well, magic. She can conjure a flaming Soulsword and teleport to a hellish dimension of her own creation known as "Limbo." In addition, she's got a pet dragon named Lockheed, although he's mostly just a hand puppet that Illyana talks to for most of the movie (think the Danny-Tony dynamic from Kubrick's adaptation of The Shining). As you'll see, Ms. Rasputin isn't too fond of Dani, or as she calls her, "new girl."

Watch the deleted scene (titled "She's a Demon") below:

Video of Exclusive Clip: The New Mutants Deleted Scene - “She’s A Demon” | SYFY WIRE

"The setting really helped ... because it did feel like we were kind of in a high school slash college experience," Taylor-Joy said during an August press conference, referring to the former psychiatric hospital that was used during production in Boston. The actress later added: "I have to say, it gets a bit confusing as to how much time Illyana spends in Limbo and how old she is ... She's tough to understand. I love it."

SYFY WIRE can also exclusively debut the box art for the limited edition Steelbok coming exclusively to Best Buy. Directly based on the movie's original teaser poster, the outer layer depicts the five young mutants trying to break free of the packaging, A Nightmare on Elm Street-style. Inside, you'll find spooky X-Ray renditions of the main characters, as well as a Blu-Ray disc inspired by the smiley-faced masks worn by the monsters that haunt Illyana's nightmares.

Check it out:

Credit: 20th Century Studios/Best Buy

Credit: 20th Century Studios/Best Buy

Other special features include: "Origins & Influences" — Legendary comics artist Bill Sienkiewicz and the filmmakers explore the origins and influences behind The New Mutants; "Meet the New Mutants" — Cast members share their experiences while filming and reveal how they bonded as a family, much like the characters in the film. In addition, there's a pseudo-commentary track between writer-director Josh Boone (The Fault in Our Stars, The Stand) and Sienkiewicz that runs the entire length of the movie.

The rest of the deleted scenes are titled:

"Roberto Suns & Dani Climbs"

“Everybody’s Type & "Chores"

"Dani’s Nightmare – Alt"

“I Need to Cool Off”

"We’re on Lockdown"

"Take out the Source"

The New Mutants is unique, in that it's the first Marvel project to incorporate elements of the horror genre. After her reservation is destroyed by an unseen entity, Danielle Moonstar wakes up at a mysterious facility for adolescent mutants trying to control their destructive abilities. Not long after Dani's arrival, the other occupants of the asylum-like complex begin to experience haunting visions that are as dangerous as they are terrifying. As fans of the comics know, Mirage is able to manifest a person's deepest, darkest fear and use it against them. Charlie Heaton ("Sam Guthrie/Cannonball"), Henry Zaga ("Roberto da Costa/Sunspot"), and Alice Braga ("Dr. Cecilia Reyes") co-star.

Inspired by Chris Claremont and Sienkiewicz's "Demon Bear Saga" storyline, Boone co-wrote the movie's screenplay with his best friend from childhood, Knate Lee. While Lockheed hails from outer space and belongs to Kitty Pryde/Shadowcat in the comics, Boone decided to simplify some complex Marvel history in order to include the dragon in his own spin on the X-Men mythos.

"They're very much like the characters in the comics, but I'd say we had to make sense of very convoluted Marvel history that a lot of these characters had and their entanglements with other books and everything else," the director explained. "[Kitty's] so cool, but, you know, for us, it was just like, 'I don't know how to do this space backstory.'"

"When you have Josh as your director, you just have a walking encyclopedia of anything you ever need to know," Taylor-Joy said.

The New Mutants arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Steelbook edition goes on sale the same day.