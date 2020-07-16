The New Mutants sets SDCC@Home panel, drops new teaser for long-delayed X-Men spinoff

After numerous release postponements, Disney is bringing The New Mutants to Comic Con@Home next week for a panel featuring writer/director Josh Boone and the film's cast. The announcement also came with a snazzy new teaser trailer, which finds the titular young people planning an escape from the sinister facility in which they're being kept.

There's some kind of magical forcefield that prevents them from leaving, but fortunately, they have Illyana Rasputin, aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy) on their side. In the fresh batch of footage, we see her opening some kind of inter-dimensional portal and wielding her famous Soulsword, while her cohorts (like Charlie Heaton's Cannonball and Henry Zaga's Sunspot) show off their own unique abilities. Speaking of superpowers, is that Wolfsbane's (Maisie Williams) lupine form at 22 seconds?

Watch now:

Video of The New Mutants | Coming to Comic Con At Home July 23 at 2pm

"This place takes your greatest fear and makes you live through it," says Alice Braga's Cecilia Reyes (a supposed doctor at the asylum), driving home the fact that this X-Men project is the first over horror film set within the Marvel Universe. Boone has previously described the movie as The Breakfast Club meets One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest.

Blu Hunt rounds out the young cast as Danielle Moonstar/Mirage. Simon Kinberg, Karen Rosenfelt, and Lauren Shuler Donner, Stan Lee, and Michele Imperato Stabile are all credited as producers.

Co-written with Knate Lee, The New Mutants is currently scheduled to hit theaters everywhere Friday, August 28. But with so many studios reshuffling their theatrical release schedules as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a good chance it'll be delayed once again. The film was originally supposed to be released all the way back in 2018.

For more details about the Comic Con panel (and the overall schedule), click here. The New Mutants panel is scheduled for Thursday, July 23 at 2 p.m. PT.