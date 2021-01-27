5 times Dwight from The Office was so dang weird, you'd think he were an alien

For all the strange, oft-delusional, and seemingly out-of-this-world characters bouncing off the walls at The Office’s Dunder Mifflin, none of them are genuinely aliens. (Believe it or not.) Sure, Dwight’s a bit… odd. But at the end of the day, he’s a regular old human, just like the rest of us. Right?

That’s certainly what Resident Alien’s Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle tells everyone in the town of Patience, Colorado, too. He’s human! Really!

Really!

Except, no, not really. Harry, played by Alan Tudyk, is actually an alien disguised as a human and, after crash-landing on Earth in the middle of his mission to destroy us all, he’s now having to live amongst the enemy. It’s here that he’s learning being human is a bit more complicated than he originally thought.

Because humans? We’re weird. We’re overflowing with emotion, alcohol makes us want to dance, and “normal human behavior” is way too hard to figure out. As Deputy Liv Baker (played by Elizabeth Bowen) points out, though, it’s OK to be a little bit different sometimes.

Something tells us there are some characters from The Office who would get along with Harry a little too well. Especially Dwight. Mostly Dwight.

OK, probably just Dwight. He and Harry are two peas in a pod. And not just because Dwight dressed up like an alien that one time. No, we have evidence. Here are five The Office moments that make us think Dwight just might be an alien living amongst humans.