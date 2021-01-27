5 times Dwight from The Office was so dang weird, you'd think he were an alien

For all the strange, oft-delusional, and seemingly out-of-this-world characters bouncing off the walls at The Office’s Dunder Mifflin, none of them are genuinely aliens. (Believe it or not.) Sure, Dwight’s a bit… odd. But at the end of the day, he’s a regular old human, just like the rest of us. Right?
That’s certainly what Resident Alien’s Dr. Harry Vanderspiegle tells everyone in the town of Patience, Colorado, too. He’s human! Really!
Really!
Except, no, not really. Harry, played by Alan Tudyk, is actually an alien disguised as a human and, after crash-landing on Earth in the middle of his mission to destroy us all, he’s now having to live amongst the enemy. It’s here that he’s learning being human is a bit more complicated than he originally thought.
Because humans? We’re weird. We’re overflowing with emotion, alcohol makes us want to dance, and “normal human behavior” is way too hard to figure out. As Deputy Liv Baker (played by Elizabeth Bowen) points out, though, it’s OK to be a little bit different sometimes.
Something tells us there are some characters from The Office who would get along with Harry a little too well. Especially Dwight. Mostly Dwight.
OK, probably just Dwight. He and Harry are two peas in a pod. And not just because Dwight dressed up like an alien that one time. No, we have evidence. Here are five The Office moments that make us think Dwight just might be an alien living amongst humans.
Dwight Fights Himself - The Office US
When Dwight... fought himself? – Season 6, Episode 10, 'Murder'
Who doesn’t love a good The Office cold open? In Season 6, Dwight takes it upon himself to update his colleagues on the latest in karate — in which he is, of course, a self-proclaimed expert. So Jim “pranks” Dwight into fighting… Dwight.
Dwight proceeds to go so far as punching himself in the throat, stomping on his own foot, and making himself look the fool without even batting an eyelash. That he doesn’t find it weird is honestly kinda charming. But it’s definite proof of him being an alien.
The Office - Dwight's Disguises (Episode Highlight)
When Dwight revealed his wig collection – Season 7, Episode 12, 'Classy Christmas Part 2'
If you know anything about Resident Alien, then you know aliens can shapeshift. Well, so can Dwight K. Schrute.
In the middle of his mission to torture Jim via snowball bombardment in Season 7’s two-part Christmas episode, Dwight reveals that he has a wig for every single person in the office. Cue the hilarious yet highly concerning montage of Dwight impersonating his coworkers. Like he says, “You never know when you’re going to need to bear a passing resemblance to someone.”
Alien.
The Matrix | Never-Before-Seen Cold Open | A Peacock Extra
When Dwight believed he was Keanu Reeves – Season 9, Unaired cold open
Granted, who wouldn’t wanna be Keanu Reeves? What fan of The Matrix hasn’t thought for even a single second that there’s something else going on with their reality. (Honestly, you gotta give it to Pam and Jim for going so hard on this one. Looping in Hank from security to play your knock-off Morbius? Genius.)
That being said, what makes this scene so special is that A) it’s brand-new to The Office fans and was first released when the show hit Peacock and B) it proves just how gullible Dwight is, even if he does start out a little suspicious. Ultimately, he gives in. Only an alien would be so gullible after all these years, right?
Alien.
Jim's Christmas Gift for Pam - The Office US
When Dwight uses a teapot as a neti pot – Season 2, Episode 10, 'Christmas Party'
Guys, he uses a teapot — the romantic teapot Jim got for Pam — as a neti pot to clear his sinuses. Do we even have to explain this one?
Alien.
First Aid Fail - The Office US
When Dwight slaughtered a CPR dummy – Season 4, Episodes 14 & 15, 'Stress Relief'
If you wanted to argue “psychopath” instead of “alien” in this instance, we couldn’t blame you. But as Harry says, “I don’t think what I just did was normal human behavior,” and if that sentiment doesn’t describe Dwight, we’re not sure what does.
Alien. Definitely an alien.
If you love Dwight and the other quirky characters in The Office, now available on Peacock, then you’re sure to love Resident Alien, premiering on SYFY on Jan. 27 at 10 p.m. ET.
New episodes of Resident Alien will premiere on SYFY every Wednesday. If you have a cable subscription, you can check out the first four episodes via On Demand, OneApp, Apple TV, and Roku. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 3, the first two installments will be free to stream on the official SYFY YouTube channel.