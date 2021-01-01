Rainn Wilson's Dwight Schrute enters the Matrix in never-before-seen 'Office' prank as the hit NBC show hits Peacock

For those of you who have watched The Office more times than you can count, we come bearing good news. The hard-working folks at Dunder Mifflin Paper Company have a few more tricks up their sleeves.

Our robotic overlords have seen fit to gift us with a never-before-seen clip from the beloved NBC show, which migrates over to Peacock today from Netflix. Per Entertainment Weekly, the deleted footage was originally intended to be used as the cold open for the series finale in 2013. Placing a cap on the epic prank war between Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) and Jim Halpert (John Krasinsky), the 5-minute scene sees the former being tricked into thinking that he's living in the Matrix simulation. He even meets Morpheus's brother, Dorpheus (security guard Hank played by the late Hugh Dane), who asks for the beet farmer's help in freeing humanity from the tyranny of the machines. Despite Jim's best efforts — he hired 30 people to take part in the charade — Dwight declines Dorpheus's offer to swallow the red pill and see how far the rabbi hole goes.

Watch now:

Video of The Matrix | Never-Before-Seen Cold Open | A Peacock Extra

Fans can watch the first two seasons of The Office for free, while the remaining seven require a full Peacock subscription. In Season 3 onward, viewers can watch extended "Superfan Episodes" with more deleted footage that's never been released.

A fourth Matrix film is on the way from Lana Wachowski, who helmed the original trilogy of films with her sister, Lilly. Under Warner Bros.' unprecedented rollout plan for 2021, the film will hit theaters and HBO Max on Dec. 22. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are both returning to play Neo and Trinity respectively. The rest of the ensemble cast is just as impressive: Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

"I have great hope that fans will appreciate all the work that Lana and everyone is putting into this movie," Harris said in September. "I’m a big Lana Wachowski fan; I think she’s a great person; I think she has a great inclusive energy. And her style has shifted visually from what she had done, to what she is currently doing. It’s changed in an evolved way, and she’s such a bright light."

Lana penned the screenplay alongside Aleksandar Hemon and David Mitchell.

(Peacock and SYFY WIRE are both owned by NBCUniversal)