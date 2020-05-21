Charlize Theron is an immortal mercenary in first trailer for Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

The immortal games begin with the first action-packed trailer for Netflix's film adaptation of The Old Guard. Based on the Image comic book series by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández, the movie centers around a group of mercenaries who cannot die. For centuries, they've protected the weak and innocent under the leadership of Andromache of Scythia, aka "Andy" (Charlize Theron).

Hold up. Charlize Theron as an eons-old being who lives in the shadows of society and can't die? Is this a secret sequel to Hancock? No, but we can dream! At the helm of this project is The Secret Life of Bees director Gina Prince-Bythewood. Rucka wrote the screenplay.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of The Old Guard | Official Trailer | Netflix

With the first round of footage clocking in at almost three minutes, there's a lot to unpack here. Dying isn't a problem for our protagonists, exposure is. Their desire to remain hidden and on the fringes of humanity is threatened when a CIA agent/historian (Chiwetel Ejiofor) starts piecing together the truth of their identities. Things only become more complicated with the arrival of a pharma executive (Harry Melling) who wants to capture the team, unlock the key to their immortality, and sell it to the highest bidder.

Elsewhere, Andy is busy training a new undying recruit, U.S. Marine Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne). The rest of the seasoned squad is made up of Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), once a French soldier who fought with Napoleon; Nicky (Luca Marinelli), an Italian-Christian veteran of the Crusades; and Joe (Marwan Kenzari), a Muslim veteran of the Crusades.

“I never wanted any moment to take an audience out of the fact that these could be real people,” Prince-Bythewood told Vanity Fair. “This is somebody that can get stabbed and walk away, but it’s going to hurt.… This is a woman alive 6,000 years, and we come to her at the point where she wants it over.”

Feast your eyes on this snazzy poster below. We love that production leaned heavily into Andy's iconic circular axe from the comics.

Credit: Netflix

This may not be the sequel to Hancock we've pined for these last 12 years, but the film still looks like it'll be an awesome combination of Wonder Woman, Zero Dark Thirty, and 6 Underground.

The Old Guard drops on Netflix Friday, July 10.