Charlize Theron channels her inner Furisoa in latest trailer for Netflix's 'The Old Guard'

Netflix has dropped a second trailer for director Gina Prince-Bythewood's film adaptation of sci-fi fantasy tale The Old Guard, and it starts off with some serious Mad Max: Fury Road vibes.

Immortal warrior Andy (Charlize Theron) recalls Furiosa as she drives an armored military Humvee across a barren desert landscape. In the trunk is Nile (KiKi Layne), the latest recruit to Andy's clandestine band of undying mercenaries that protect innocents all over the world. Nile is understandably skeptical about the concept of living forever, but is wholly convinced when she tries to stab her captor and doesn't get the expected results.

Technically, "forever" is a relative term, as Andy informs the newbie that while they're more durable than the average human, their wounds will simply cease to heal one day. #Foreshadowing. At the same time, Nile isn't so sure that she can just abandon her life, but is reminded that the cost (or curse) of being timeless is that you're forced to watch your loved ones grow old and die.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of The Old Guard | Forever Trailer | Netflix

Matthias Schoenaerts ("Booker"), Luca Marinelli ("Nicky"), and Marwan Kenzari ("Joe") play the rest of the eternal fighters hailing from different time periods. Nicky and Joe have a particularly interesting history together, given the fact that they both tried to kill one another during the Crusades. It's a fun little world-building detail that hints at a wider mythos and secret history that the rest of humanity is totally clueless of.

Chiwetel Ejiofor portrays Copley, a historian piecing together the mystery of these individuals who always seem to crop up through the centuries. He may be good intentioned, but makes the mistake of sharing his research with Merrick (Harry Melling), a pharma executive that wants to exploit the team's ageless abilities for financial gain. Merrick's name might be a reference to John Merrick (aka "The Elephant Man"), a person who was scrutinized by science for his unique biological makeup.

The movie is based on the Image comic book series of the same name by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. Rucka pened the script.

The Old Guard hits Netflix Friday, July 10.