'The Old Guard' sequel a go at Netflix with Charlize Theron back, 'Lovecraft Country' director at the helm

Grab your favorite battle axe! A sequel to last summer's The Old Guard has officially received the green-light from Netflix.

Deadline, which first broke the news, reports that Victoria Mahoney (HBO's Lovecraft Country) has been tapped to direct the film, which will see the return of immortal warriors Andy (Charlize Theron) and Nile Freeman (KiKi Layne), Booker (Matthias Schoenaerts), Joe (Marwan Kenzari), Nicky (Luca Marinelli), Quynh (Veronica Ngo). In addition, Chiwetel Ejiofor is also expected to reprise the role of ex-CIA agent, James Copley.

Mahoney, who also served as second unit director on J.J. Abrams' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, replaces Gina Prince-Bythewood. The latter, who has agreed to stay on as producer, decided to pass on overseeing the follow-up after the success of the first Old Guard led to some other exciting projects. "I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre," Prince-Bythewood told Deadline, adding that the franchise is in "good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

Credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage and Netflix

Based on the Image comic of the same name by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández, the film follows a group of hardened and immortal warriors gathered throughout history by Theron's Andromache of Scythia. Now living in the modern age, where secrets are a lot harder to conceal, the soldiers find themselves hunted in the name of science.

“Genuinely blown backwards by the collective levels of talent, skill and savvy that went into carving The Old Guard,” Mahoney added. “I must’ve watched it over a hundred times, and as such, cannot communicate the true measure of my excitement–being invited on The Old Guard journey alongside ferocious badasses. Ever eager to continue pushing the genre for action-loving audiences. Warmly tipping my hat to the world Gina, Charlize, Rucka, Fernández, Skydance, Netflix, Marc Evans Productions, Denver & Delilah Films and the entire Team daringly put forward.”

Rucka returns as screenwriter and will serve as an executive producer. Theron, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Beth Kono, AJ Dix, and Marc Evans are producers. Back in late June, Theron revealed that a sequel script had already been completed, with production scheduled to kick off early next year.

“We are beyond thrilled that Vic is joining The Old Guard team,” Theron, Kono, and Dix said in a joint statement. “Her passion for these characters and her ambitious vision for the movie overwhelmed us all. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with her.”