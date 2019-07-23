Latest Stories

WIRE Buzz: History of the Marvel Universe unfolds in new trailer; Netflix shows off Wu Assassins; more
David Harbour says his Red Guardian is 'Captain America of the Cold War' in Black Widow solo film
Alien: Covenant and the exploitative experimentation on marginalized women
Is the Black Widow movie targeting a Hawkeye cameo? Scarlett Johansson teases Budapest link
The one after the long con [Strong Female Characters #50]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Jul 23, 2019

Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, but we've survived it all to bring you a brand-new, fiftieth(!!!) episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast — and once again, we've got a LOT of feelings and opinions about the announcements that have been rolling out since last Thursday.

This week, Cher, Preeti and Courtney are breaking down the biggest and best news (and some of the not-so-great news) from this year's SDCC, including the delightful announcement that Brandon Routh will once again be donning the Supe cape, marketing nostalgia with the resurgence of certain genre franchises (*cough* Terminator *cough*) and more.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

