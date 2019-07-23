The one after the long con [Strong Female Characters #50]

Another San Diego Comic-Con has come and gone, but we've survived it all to bring you a brand-new, fiftieth(!!!) episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast — and once again, we've got a LOT of feelings and opinions about the announcements that have been rolling out since last Thursday.

This week, Cher, Preeti and Courtney are breaking down the biggest and best news (and some of the not-so-great news) from this year's SDCC, including the delightful announcement that Brandon Routh will once again be donning the Supe cape, marketing nostalgia with the resurgence of certain genre franchises (*cough* Terminator *cough*) and more.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

