WIRE Buzz: The One and Only Ivan to Disney+; Ghostbusters documentary; Dark Season 3 trailer

Following in the footsteps of Artemis Fowl, The One and Only Ivan is skipping a theatrical release and hitting Disney+ instead. The Mouse House announced today that the talking animal film based on the 2012 children's book by K.A. Applegate will arrive on the streaming platform Friday, Aug. 21.

Helmed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You), the film mixes live-action and CGI to tell the story of the titular 400-pound silverback gorilla (Sam Rockwell), who lives in an enclosure at a suburban mall along with Stella the elephant (Angelina Jolie) and Bob the dog (Danny DeVito as Bob). Ivan's distant memories of life in the jungle with his family begin to emerge upon the arrival of baby elephant Ruby (Brooklynn Prince).

Credit: HarperCollins

"The world has changed in a heartbeat. People all over the globe have shared important, life changing experiences in ways we have not seen for a century," Sharrock said in statement. "In response to this, I am so happy that we can share Katherine Applegate’s delightful and original story, The One and Only Ivan with the world this August on Disney+, bringing some joy through this unique movie of true friendship, inspired by a true story."

Helen Mirren (Snickers the poodle), Chaka Khan (Henrietta the chicken), Ron Funches (Murphy the rabbit), and Phillipa Soo (Thelma the parrot) voice the rest of the talking menagerie. Ramon Rodriguez, Ariana Greenblatt, and Bryan Cranston play the humans.

School of Rock's Mike White wrote the screenplay and also voices Frankie the seal.

Crackle is aware of your paranormal bustin' addiction and has just the fix: a feature-length documentary about the making of 1984's Ghostbusters.

Making its debut on the streaming service next week (it'll be free to watch), Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters includes over 40 interviews with the people who brought the iconic horror-comedy to life. Ivan Reitman (director), Dan Aykroyd (co-writer/Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), and even the late Harold Ramis (co-writer/Egon Spengler) are among the people featured in the documentary, which also peels back the curtain on Slimer, the Terrror Dogs, and the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man.

Here's the trailer:

Video of Cleanin&#039; Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters | Trailer

"The Cleanin’ Up The Town: Remembering Ghostbusters team and I are hugely excited to be premiering our beloved documentary on Crackle," said Anthony Bueno, who co-directed the project with his sister, Claire. "We truly hope to enthrall and enlighten audiences, fans and filmmakers alike, as we reveal the wonderful personalities, incomparable talent and craftsmanship that went into making a film that captured the hearts of generations."

“With this labor of love from Claire and Anthony Bueno, Crackle continues to bring original film documentaries to its viewers,” added Philippe Guelton, President of Crackle Plus. "Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters is a true celebration of one of the most adored, lighthearted comedies ever created."

Credit: Crackle

Cleanin’ Up the Town: Remembering Ghostbusters premieres on Crackle next Thursday, June 18. Actor Josh Gad is hosting a virtual reunion of the original movie's cast and crew this coming Monday.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is still on hold amid the coronavirus pandemic, but Netflix knows how to tide us over until our next trip to Hawkins. Later this month, the streamer will premiere the third and final season of Dark, Germany's answer to the Duffer Brothers' magnum opus.

In the latest mind-bending trailer for Season 3, time travel, hazmat suited individuals, bubbling black goo, nuclear power plants, and a sunny desert locale (a nice change of pace from the usual drab settings) harbor the beginning of the end. "The apocalypse is coming," promises the trailer below, as someone lets out an ominous (not to mention Watchmen-esque) "tick tock..."

Video of Dark Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Season 3 drops on Netflix Saturday, June 27.