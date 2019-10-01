Latest Stories

Terminator: Dark Fate T-800 IMDb
The one before New York Comic Con [Strong Female Characters #59]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Oct 1, 2019

We're gearing up for the week ahead, packing and prepping for what plans to be an epic NYCC weekend, but we couldn't leave you hanging without dropping the latest episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

The gang’s all back together! This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney reunite to discuss that Spider-Man news (!!!) and reveal their hopes and dreams for this year’s New York Comic-Con. Then they play a few celebratory rounds of Frak, Marry, Kill: The Good Place Edition.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in-between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

