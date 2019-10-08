The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]

Like many of you, we're still in recovery mode from New York Comic Con, but we wanted to drop you a little prize content in your ears anyway, so we're presenting you with a special Fantastic Fest edition of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

SYFY FANGRRLS managing editor Cher Martinetti and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley chat with Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), April Wolfe (Black Christmas), and Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin) about their love of horror, their influences, and what it takes to become a Queen of Scream.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in-between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

