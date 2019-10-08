Latest Stories

The Addams Family (1991)
So does The Addams Family practice inbreeding or what?
Fear Street
R.L. Stine's Fear Street books really deserved to be on TV, especially these 5 stories
Ant-Man and the Wasp
WIRE Buzz: Kevin Feige teases Ant-Man's MCU future; Apple unwraps Christmas Carol musical; more
Rosa Salazar Short Treks
Star Trek: Rosa Salazar & H. Jon Benjamin have trouble with tribbles in new Short Treks trailer
Black Christmas teaser poster
Universal Pictures
The one from Fantastic Fest [Strong Female Characters #60]

Cher Martinetti
Oct 8, 2019

Like many of you, we're still in recovery mode from New York Comic Con, but we wanted to drop you a little prize content in your ears anyway, so we're presenting you with a special Fantastic Fest edition of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

SYFY FANGRRLS managing editor Cher Martinetti and Rotten Tomatoes editor Jacqueline Coley chat with Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid), April Wolfe (Black Christmas), and Jennifer Reeder (Knives and Skin) about their love of horror, their influences, and what it takes to become a Queen of Scream.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in-between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

