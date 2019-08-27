The one full of femme fatales [Strong Female Characters #54]

Latest Stories

Cher Martinetti
Courtney Enlow
Preeti Chhibber
Aug 27, 2019

How do you feel about muuuuuuurd-ah, darling? You know we are all about working through that femme fatale life on our latest episode of Strong Female Characters

This week, Cher and Courtney delight over the announcements at D23, celebrate the goodness of dogs, and cringe at the horrors of ear spiders (shudder), then discuss the trope of the femme fatale and if it's actually the empowered character choice writers seem to think it is.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

