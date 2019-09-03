Latest Stories

Pennywise (It: Chapter Two)
Tag: Movies
It: Chapter Two, Joker, Terminator top most anticipated films of fall 2019
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker cast
Tag: Fangrrls
The one that's just all Star Wars [Strong Female Characters #55]
Silver Surfer in 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer
Tag: Podcast
15 Days of Everything Else Day 12: Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)
Lando Calrissian, Donald Glover, Solo: A Star Wars Story
Tag: Movies
Solo writer explains how Lando Calrissian's brother was almost in the film
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker cast
More info i
Credit: Disney, Lucasfilm
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

The one that's just all Star Wars [Strong Female Characters #55]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
Sep 3, 2019

Hello, you scruffy-looking nerf herders! We're back with another all-new episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast and the Force is strong with this one.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney gush over gay representation in The Eternals, celebrate even more theme park news, and spend a lot of time talking about butts, then give themselves to the Dark Side, the Force, and a lengthy discussion about whether or not C-3PO is a total jerk while discussing all things Rise of Skywalker.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Miss Langtree Over the Garden Wall Chosen One of the Day: Miss Langtree from Over the Garden Wall
Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus Chosen One of the Day: Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, time travelers
john carter 2012 hero ICYMI: The top 10 posts on FANGRRLS 08/31
Menu

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: