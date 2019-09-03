The one that's just all Star Wars [Strong Female Characters #55]

Hello, you scruffy-looking nerf herders! We're back with another all-new episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast and the Force is strong with this one.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney gush over gay representation in The Eternals, celebrate even more theme park news, and spend a lot of time talking about butts, then give themselves to the Dark Side, the Force, and a lengthy discussion about whether or not C-3PO is a total jerk while discussing all things Rise of Skywalker.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.