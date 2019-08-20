Latest Stories

Avengers Endgame Final Battle
Credit: Marvel Studios
The one where we get down with the fic-ness [Strong Female Characters #53]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Aug 20, 2019

Do you enjoy getting your fic on? Are you looking for a new genre romance novel to quench your neverending thirst? Well, you're in luck, because this week's episode of Strong Female Characters has all of that and more in store for you.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney discuss the Wheel of Time casting news, squeal in terror and delight over the mysterious TV-headed delivery man, and bring their own deeply on-brand Avengers-based fanfic into the world. We also introduce our newest segment, Get Rec'd, hosted by fellow FANGRRLS Carly Lane and Kayleigh Donaldson, all about the latest in SFF romance.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

