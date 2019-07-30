Latest Stories

Nine SFF novels that should be on your list in August
WIRE Buzz: It: Chapter One floating back to theaters; Whedon's The Nevers casts 12 actors
All the genre TV and movies coming to Netflix, Hulu and Amazon in August 2019
#SlutStreamDay hosted by Twitch streamers to raise awareness of harassment
The Seven Strike A Pose in The Boys
The one where we ruin the '80s [Strong Female Characters #51]

Do you know what time it is? That's right: we're back with an all-new episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast! Join us as we roll out our thoughts and opinions on everything newly nerdy this week.

Cher and Courtney are down a FANGRRL, but they're not about to let that stop them from breaking down the latest news — including their excitement over The Expanse being picked up for yet another season in advance, The Boys taking the piss out of superheroes and celebrity culture, and play a few rounds of Reboot, Remake, Ruin with some of your '80s faves (and that Halle Berry Catwoman movie).

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.

