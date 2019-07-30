The one where we ruin the '80s [Strong Female Characters #51]

Do you know what time it is? That's right: we're back with an all-new episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast! Join us as we roll out our thoughts and opinions on everything newly nerdy this week.

Cher and Courtney are down a FANGRRL, but they're not about to let that stop them from breaking down the latest news — including their excitement over The Expanse being picked up for yet another season in advance, The Boys taking the piss out of superheroes and celebrity culture, and play a few rounds of Reboot, Remake, Ruin with some of your '80s faves (and that Halle Berry Catwoman movie).

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

