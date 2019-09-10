Latest Stories

The one with all the death [Strong Female Characters #56]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Sep 10, 2019

Many things are an inevitability, even a constant. Death. Sometimes rebirth. The return of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast with an all-new episode. (Sorry, was that a little morbid? Must be Tuesday.)

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney celebrate T-rex weddingwear, lament Patty Jenkins' Netflix wage gap, and discuss that wicked, evil conjurer of evil spirits himself, Harry Potter. Then, our three co-(g)hosts take a trip to the beyond and talk about the afterlife in genre — the good, the bad, and the bonkers.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

