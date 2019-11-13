Latest Stories

A primer for the unexpectedly awesome hagsploitation horror subgenre
Thanos snapped Pennywise to win SYFY WIRE's Best Villain award
WIRE Buzz: Arrow wraps final season. Plus, could The Mandalorian head to theaters?
The one with all the hot ghosts [Strong Female Characters #64]

As November — or, as we like to refer to it here on SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS, Keanuvember — marches on, we're keeping the theme going on our Strong Female Characters podcast, too!

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney get excited about Star Wars and disgusted by giant worms before diving into a deep discussion about ghost romances. Then, in celebration of Keanuvember, they embark on a Bogus Journey with Bill and Ted.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

