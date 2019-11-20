Latest Stories

Science Behind the Fiction: Rick and Morty's time machine runs on Dark Matter. What is that?
Boom! Studios' new Angel & Spike series ignites the blazing Ring of Fire event
Bill Gates backed company unleashes AI-enabled solar tech capable of baking cement
Why the Bewitched 1967 Thanksgiving episode is still relevant in 2019
Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian
Credit: Disney+, Lucasfilm
The one with Baby Yoda [Strong Female Characters #65]

Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Nov 20, 2019

We know you're only thinking about one thing this week, and that's why we're leading with the preciousness of that fifty-year-old baby the nerdsphere of the internet just can't seem to get enough of on the latest episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney discuss that "Maclunkey" moment, then take the appropriate amount of time to squee over Baby Yoda during a discussion all about the first two episodes of The Mandalorian. Plus, it's another round of Down with the Ficness as they read their original Keanu-character-themed fanfic.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

