The one with Baby Yoda [Strong Female Characters #65]

We know you're only thinking about one thing this week, and that's why we're leading with the preciousness of that fifty-year-old baby the nerdsphere of the internet just can't seem to get enough of on the latest episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney discuss that "Maclunkey" moment, then take the appropriate amount of time to squee over Baby Yoda during a discussion all about the first two episodes of The Mandalorian. Plus, it's another round of Down with the Ficness as they read their original Keanu-character-themed fanfic.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.