The one with Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice [Strong Female Characters #71]

Presenters
Cher Martinetti
Preeti Chhibber
Courtney Enlow
Jan 22, 2020

This week, Strong Female Characters dives deep into the work of one Geena Davis, kick-ass actress and activist for gender parity in entertainment. First, Preeti and Courtney work their way through the trials of the ghost with the most by giving us FANGRRLS on Film: Beetlejuice edition.

Then, we bring back one of our favorite segments: Get Rec'd with resident book expert and FANGRRLS contributing editor Carly Lane. Preeti and Carly book club (yes, it's a verb now) their way through Kushiel's Dart by Jaqueline Carey, and then Carly drops a couple of her most recommended reads for the month. 

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

