Tag: Podcast

The one with Charlie’s Angels [Strong Female Characters #63]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Nov 6, 2019

It's a new month, and we're celebrating it in our usual, slightly thirst-driven style here on our SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast — by talking about what we're most thankful for, chief among them one (1) Keanu Charles Reeves.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney kick off our Keanuvember month-long celebration with some Keanu-related news and a Keanu-themed game. Plus, they dive into the history of Charlie’s Angels in TV and film.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

