The one with FANGRRLtopia [Strong Female Characters #69]

It's 2020 and Strong Female Characters is back, baby. On the first episode of a brand new year, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney catch up on important news items — like Dame Judi Dench’s human hands in Cats — before creating their very own FANGRRLtopia full of what their ideal 2020 would look like (spoiler alert: all things Birds of Prey). Plus, in an all-new segment, they She-imagine what film remakes like Fight Club or A Clockwork Orange could look like with all-female casts.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.