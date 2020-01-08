Latest Stories

Doctor Who red carpet
Tag: Videos
Will we see the darker side of The Thirteenth Doctor?
The Brides of Dracula
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: ABC bites into Dracula Brides pilot; GLAAD genre nominees; and more
Agents of SHIELD Coulson
Tag: TV
Kevin Feige in early talks for new Marvel 'superhero show' at ABC
halloween laurie strode
Tag: Fangrrls
What would Laurie Strode do?
Birds of Prey
More info i
Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Entertainment
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

The one with FANGRRLtopia [Strong Female Characters #69]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jan 8, 2020

It's 2020 and Strong Female Characters is back, baby. On the first episode of a brand new year, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney catch up on important news items — like Dame Judi Dench’s human hands in Cats — before creating their very own FANGRRLtopia full of what their ideal 2020 would look like (spoiler alert: all things Birds of Prey). Plus, in an all-new segment, they She-imagine what film remakes like Fight Club or A Clockwork Orange could look like with all-female casts. 

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Birds of Prey (And The Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Tag: Ewan McGregor
Tag: Cats
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
halloween laurie strode What would Laurie Strode do?
The Witcher The Witcher Discussion: 'Bottled Appetites' is full of orgies and fantasy meet-cutes
kelly-marie-tran The biggest stars of the FANGRRLtopia

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker