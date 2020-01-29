Latest Stories

Plunge #1 - (W) Joe Hill (A) Stuart Immonen
Tag: Comics
Joe Hill dives deep into '80s horror with Plunge, inspired by Carpenter and Aliens
Horse Girl
Tag: Movies
Sundance: Alison Brie struggles against aliens and her own mind in 'Horse Girl'
A-Force Issue #1
Tag: Fangrrls
A-Force brought a feminist utopia to life — only to reveal its flaws
Whiskey
Tag: Science
Here's how atomic age nukes can sniff out counterfeit Scotch whiskey
Hansel and Gretel Witch Hunters
More info i
Credit: Paramount Pictures
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

The one with Hansel and Gretel [Strong Female Characters #72]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Jan 29, 2020

Follow the trail of bread crumbs to the house that FANGRRLS built! We're talking fairytales, busting tropes, and discussing why the latest comic revolving around our favorite fearless girl detective is not a good look in the latest episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher and Courtney celebrate the historic Doctor Who episode and discuss just how freaky it is that scientists recreated the voice of a mummy. Then, it’s time for a Hansel and Gretel-themed Tropebusters and a game of Reboot, Remake, Ruin featuring the fairytale-inspired TV shows you forgot about. Plus, #JusticeForNancyDrew!

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Doctor Who
Tag: Nancy Drew
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
A-Force Issue #1 A-Force brought a feminist utopia to life — only to reveal its flaws
Sigourney Weaver Ellen Ripley Alien What would Ellen Ripley do?
the-crowening Chosen One of the Day: The trailer for The Crows Have Eyes 3: The Crowening

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker