The one with Hansel and Gretel [Strong Female Characters #72]

Follow the trail of bread crumbs to the house that FANGRRLS built! We're talking fairytales, busting tropes, and discussing why the latest comic revolving around our favorite fearless girl detective is not a good look in the latest episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher and Courtney celebrate the historic Doctor Who episode and discuss just how freaky it is that scientists recreated the voice of a mummy. Then, it’s time for a Hansel and Gretel-themed Tropebusters and a game of Reboot, Remake, Ruin featuring the fairytale-inspired TV shows you forgot about. Plus, #JusticeForNancyDrew!

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

