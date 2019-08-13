Latest Stories

Cospets Charles
Cospets Episode 1: Hannah Hart's cat cosplays a space sheriff
Jurassic World
Jurassic catch! 112-year-old fish found in Minnesota, the oldest freshwater specimen on record
Scary Stories Richard Nixon
Richard Nixon and Vietnam are Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark's strangest monsters
Princess Mononoke
Neil Gaiman wrote the English dub for Princess Mononoke, but his name got deleted
Harry Potter.jpg
Scholastic 
The one with Harry Potter, magic boy [Strong Female Characters #52]

unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Aug 13, 2019

It's August, and the heat is rising, those lazy summer vibes are settling into our skin, but don't worry! We're still making time to bring you a brand new episode of your favorite podcast, Strong Female Characters

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney talk Quentin Tarantino and Bruce Lee, delight over the potential of a Nintendo theme park (GIVE US A ZELDA RIDE, PLEASE), share their most unpopular opinions, and Preeti pitches Cher on a little-known book series about a boy who lived.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

