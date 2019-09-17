Latest Stories

X-Men Age of Apocalypse
Tag: Comics
One for the Ages: An oral history of Age of Apocalypse, the X-Men’s massive crossover, 25 years later
Marilyn Manson
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: American Gods prays up Marilyn Manson for S3; Tinder chooses its own adventure; more
house of whispers 7
Tag: Fangrrls
Why House of Whispers is one of the best Sandman Universe stories in years
Night Monkey poster
Tag: Movies
Spider-Man who? Far From Home's hilarious new trailer all about Night Monkey
Jennifers Body_0.jpg
More info i
Credit: 20th Century Fox
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

The one with Jennifer's Body [Strong Female Characters #57]

Presenters
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
15380573_10207396546171503_3496739127412272574_n.jpg
Carly Lane
cat.jpg
Sara Century
Sep 17, 2019

We're back with another episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, and we're here to remind you that we are definitely still socially relevant.

That's right, folks — it's the 10-year anniversary of Jennifer's Body, a gloriously feminist horror-comedy film worthy of all the love it's retroactively receiving. This week, Courtney is joined by SYFY FANGRRLS contributing editor Carly Lane and contributor Sara Century for a deep dive into those groan-worthy early reviews, the film's most powerful moments, its depiction of complicated female friendship, and why Megan Fox deserved much, much better.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Jennifer's Body
Tag: Megan Fox
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
house of whispers 7 Why House of Whispers is one of the best Sandman Universe stories in years
Christopher Pike From Christopher Pike to L.J. Smith, the YA horror books that ruled the '80s and '90s
paul-rudd-netflix Chosen One of the Day: Two Paul Rudds

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: