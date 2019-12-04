Latest Stories

The CBS/Viacom merger is a go, and a new age for Star Trek could come with it
Power Xtreme! Everything you didn't know about Centurions
Preview: Mighty Morphin Power Rangers & Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles clash in crazy crossover
WIRE Buzz: Marvel fires Tigra & Dazzler Show writers mid-production; Game of Thrones, Watchmen top AFI list; more
Knives Out family
Credit: Lionsgate
The one with Knives Out [Strong Female Characters #66]

Dec 4, 2019

We know you haven't been able to stop thinking about that visual of Chris Evans in a strong knitwear look since that first Knives Out trailer dropped, and that's only one reason (among many others) why you should tune in to the brand-newest episode of our Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney put on their detective hats for a mysterious episode where they play a surprisingly difficult game of Knives Out-themed Frak Marry Kill before recounting why Clue is basically a perfect film.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

