Latest Stories

Absalom Breakspear Carnival Row Jared Harris
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris and Lee Pace star in Foundation; Marvel announces new podcast series
Zack Snyder
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Snyder's Army of the Dead wraps; Emmett Otter Christmas reboot; more
Uhtred-The-Last-Kingdom
Tag: Fangrrls
Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2
Screen Shot 2019-10-22 at 11.40.01 AM
Tag: Movies
15 forgotten Disney movies that Disney+ should remake
Linda Hamilton, Sarah Connor, The Terminator
More info i
Credit: Orion Pictures
Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast

The One with Sarah Connor [Strong Female Characters #62]

Presenters
unspecified.jpeg
Cher Martinetti
PChhibber_Headshot.jpg
Preeti Chhibber
e52a2901_1_copy.jpg
Courtney Enlow
Oct 22, 2019

With the release of Terminator: Dark Fate right around the corner, we decided to travel through time to look at Terminators past and present in the latest episode of our SYFY WIRE FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Cher, Preeti, and Courtney question why a person would want to pinch their phone and discuss that Catwoman casting news. Plus, they talk about every version of Sarah Connor then try to decide how she would’ve fared on the Titanic. (Spoiler alert: she'd figure that sh*t out.) 

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Tag: Fangrrls
Tag: Podcast
Tag: Strong Female Characters
Tag: Terminator
Tag: Linda Hamilton
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
fangrrls_rightrail_burst
Top stories
Uhtred-The-Last-Kingdom Just a Couple of Arselings: The Last Kingdom Podcast - Season 1, Episode 2
Ginger Snaps The underrepresented legacy of women werewolves
Star Wars The Rise of Skywalker poster Chosen One of the Day: A cockpit fulla hotties in The Rise of Skywalker

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out: