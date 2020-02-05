The one with Scream [Strong Female Characters #73]

What's your favorite scary movie? There's no wrong answer here, but as we bring you the latest episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast, we're revisiting one of the most famous horror franchises to debate the finer points of who is the most frak-worthy.

On this week’s episode, the gang’s all back together to discuss inclusion in film, sweaty drunk robots, and Joaquin Phoenix’s BAFTA speech. Plus, it’s been 20 years since Scream became a trilogy which is the most perfect time to look back on the films and play a cutthroat game of Frak, Marry, Kill.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

