The one with Star Wars [Strong Female Characters #68]

There's a great disturbance in the Force this week, as if millions of voices cried out in terror upon realizing they would have to mute all the important hashtags in order to avoid spoilers. Don't worry, though; we're here to chat all the spoiler-free Star Wars content you could hope for on the newest episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS' Strong Female Characters podcast.

This week, Preeti and Courtney are discussing everything Star Wars. From The Rise of Skywalker predictions to favorite moments of the Skywalker Saga, they cover it all. Plus, Cher talked with the ladies of The Witcher about fan expectations and online reactions.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

