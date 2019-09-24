The one with the best movies you've never seen [Strong Female Characters #58]

A brand-new week equals a brand-new episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast — but this week, we're taking a look back at some of the oldies-but-goodies that you might have forgotten about without us here to oh so helpfully remind you that, oh yes, they existed.

While Cher is at Fantastic Fest, Preeti and Courtney discuss Tom DeLonge's UFO discovery, the potential return of the piece of legend known as the Star Wars Holiday Special, then dive into the underappreciated film gems you've probably never seen.

Check out our latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in-between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.