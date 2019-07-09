The one with the Peter Tingle [Strong Female Characters #48]

We're back! Did you miss us? After taking the smallest of breaks, in which we all saw a Spidey movie and had a bunch of feelings about it (and Preeti wrote a Spidey book!), we're kicking off an all-new season of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast with our shared thoughts on Spider-Man: Far From Home.

This week, Cher, Preeti and Courtney are back to talk all things Spider-Man: Far From Home, from shipping May and Happy to shipping themselves with Mysterio to those game-changing post-credits scenes. Also, Preeti shares the harrowing tale of embarrassing herself in front of Jake Gyllenhaal and Samuel L. Jackson, in true Peter Parker form.

Check out the latest episode below.

