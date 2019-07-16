The one with the wrath of con [Strong Female Characters #49]

We might be in the midst of organizing all our plans for the big con this week (or, as we like to call it, CONNNN!), but we definitely didn't forget about dropping an all-new episode of our SYFY FANGRRLS Strong Female Characters podcast for you, loyal listeners!

This week, Preeti and Courtney talk Star Trek: Picard, aka The Patrick Stewart Show with Dogs and Wine, Period, and prepare their bodies and minds for San Diego Comic-Con with a game of Frak, Marry, Con.

Check out the latest episode below.

From rebellion leaders to scream queens and everything in between, women have shaped sci-fi and fantasy since its inception. Each week FANGRRLS founder and managing editor Cher Martinetti, contributing editor and author Preeti Chhibber, and associate editor Courtney Enlow celebrate the countless badass women in geek culture through funny, witty, and unfiltered deep dives into the nerdverse.

Click here for the podcast's RSS feed, and check out all previous episodes of the podcast here.

Subscribe on iTunes here.

Subscribe on Google's Play Store here.

Subscribe on Spotify here.